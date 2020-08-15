AFAN Crisis: CAC Declares Farouk’s Faction Illegal

Kindly Share This Story:

The registration of a separate Kano branch of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria by Mr Farouk Rabiu Mudi with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), after his expulsion from the body in 2016 has been declared illegal by the CAC.

According to the CAC: “A review of our records revealed that All Farmers Association of Nigeria Kano Chapter was inadvertently registered without the consent of All Farmers Association of Nigeria being sought.”

Consequently, the CAC directed Mr Farouk and others acting as trustees of the illegally registered body to change its name to a name clearly distinguishable from All Farmers Association of Nigeria within 6 weeks from the date of the letter, pursuant to the provision of section 593 and other relevant provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

“Note that the change of name is at no cost to the Association. Meanwhile, your Association’s file shall be placed on caveat pending Compliance with this directives and no application shall be entertained. Be guided accordingly,” the letter from CAC stated.

National President of AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim had earlier called for the prosecution of Farouk and others who collaborated to illegally register a fake branch of the association: “It is criminal and the perpetrators should face the full wrath of the law instead of parading themselves as leaders with the support of very senior public officers shamelessly.” He further said: “the law does not allow Farouk Rabiu Mudi and his cohorts to parade themselves as AFAN leaders, in fact in a normal setting, they are in breach of the law and should be prosecuted.”

Farouk has been recognised as the national caretaker chairman of AFAN by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Alhaji Sabo Nanono, and appointed as AFAN’s representative on the special COVID-19 Task Team.

Recall that AFAN which is a registered Non-Governmental Organisation, is national in outlook and boasts of registered members in all the 774 local government areas in the country and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The National president further disclosed that before Farouk’s expulsion from AFAN, he had contested and lost the Kano chapter election in 2016 to Alhaji Abdurrashid Magaji Rimingado in July, and in December he illegally registered the fake All Farmers Association of Nigeria Kano State Chapter RC 93484 dated 22nd December 2016 with the following as Trustees: Farouk Rabiu Mudi.

“He did this without the consent of All Farmers Association of Nigeria RC 18160 which had the following Trustees: Rear Admiral Murtala Nyako; Dr Shettima Mustafa; Chief Femi Coker; Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Prince Ike Ubaka who were appointed to the BOT at the General Assembly of farmers, held in Kano between 11th and 15th September 2011 at the New Library on Ahmadu Bello Way.

AFAN had recently written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari drawing his attention to the role of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, in causing a lot of damage to the status quo by trying to muddle in the affairs of AFAN which is not a department in his ministry.

“The minister once served as an appointed caretaker chairman of AFAN in Kano State at one time and suffered some humiliation when he took the Board of Trustees of AFAN to court to continue in office illegitimately.

“The case was thrown out and a proper election was conducted and State Executives were duly elected and inaugurated.

“His displeasure with AFAN is now manifest since he is trying to promote the fragmentation of AFAN by throwing his weight behind unelected people parading themselves as AFAN officials.

“The renegades trying to scuttle the peaceful atmosphere in AFAN supported by the HMA are the people he has appointed to represent AFAN in the task force to ensure the seamless movement of Agricultural produce, seeds, inputs, agrochemicals and farmers to access their farms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The elected leadership of AFAN is against this interference and will not hesitate to pursue legal action to redress this after the COVID-19 pandemic, when the courts resume sitting, to resolve the impasse.

“The Minister being meddlesome has taken sides with the so-called caretaker committee because their leader is from his home state of Kano.

“He should be called to order before he causes havoc in the food system of the nation by creating serious instability among the farmers,” the letter to President Buhari read.

On the emergence of Farouk as caretaker chairman under controversial circumstances, Ibrahim disclosed that the chairman Board of Trustees of AFAN, Rear Adm Murtala Nyako, was hoodwinked into making the error without the other BOT members in the living room of his house and without detailed information on the true state of affairs in the association.

AFAN has subsequently put the general public on notice of the status of those affiliated with the fake association according to statement issued by the secretariat.

“The General Public is hereby informed that the persons parading themselves as leaders of AFAN are fake

The AFAN executive has also notified the members of the board of trustees of the decision taken by CAC against the fake association and the current state of affairs in AFAN.

“We are glad to inform you that we have successfully conducted State Elections in 34 States including FCT and we will soon conduct National Elections.

“Farouk and his cohorts are not going to fare well in any AFAN National Elections that’s why they attempted to truncate the process by spreading falsehood against us. We shall keep you abreast of the National Elections and seek your counsel before bringing the process to fruition,” a letter addressed to the trustees read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

