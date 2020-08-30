Adamawa, BUA commit to business partnership

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has reaffirmed his governments’ commitment to supporting BUA’s plans to set up its three million metric tonnes of cement plants in the state.

Governor Fintiri gave the reassurances during a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA Group, Abdul SamadRabiu at the BUA headquarters in Lagos.

Abdul SamadRabiu, who received the governor, said BUA is committed to its vision of unlocking opportunities and industrialising Africa with Nigeria as the launching pad of that vision.

He further added that preliminary work had begun in earnest on the new cement plant.

BUA had, in July 2020, paid a visit to Governor Fintiri and later disclosed plans to build a 50 megawatts power plant and three million metric tonnes cement plant in Lamurde and Guyuk Local Government areas in Adamawa State.

Fintiri, in his response, assured the Chairman and management team of BUA that the state government would provide all the necessary support and make available whatever was needed to make the projects a reality.

BUA Cement, Nigeria’s second-largest cement producer by volume with plants in Sokoto and Edo states, will boost the country’s power supply and increase the local production capacity for cement, with the projects.

