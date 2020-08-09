A voter is free to be stupid — Lamido

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Sule Lamido has said Nigerians have the right to change any government as and when they want, but that a voter is free to be stupid with such a right.

He said this in an interview with Vanguard, while answering a question concerning losing ground to the then opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in his state— Jigawa.

Lamido was Foreign Affairs Minister in Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and two-term governor, after which he aspired to be President on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In the interview published on Sunday, Lamido told Vanguard: “The people of Nigeria have the power and right to change the government as and when they want.

“The right is certified under freedom. Therefore, you are free to be stupid. It’s your right to be stupid.

“There should be no regret from an individual in terms of politics because the right to confer authority or withdraw it is in the people.

“So if the Nigerian people fell into the APC propaganda that for the 16 years that PDP ruled, it was all looting and nothing was done— even though they found new, modern airports in Abuja, Kano, Enugu and others under Stella Oduah; highways, power projects— it is most unfortunate.”

On APC’s rise, Sule Lamido said: “APC came with no ideas. The only thing they had in excess is evil. They unleashed pains on Nigerians. So it’s for the people to make a choice.

“If PDP had not joined APC to support the latter in the 2015 elections, they would not have won.

“Recall the previous elections —1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011— if you had combined all the parties together, they could not defeat PDP,” Sule Lamido added.

