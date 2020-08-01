72-year-old man dies aboard Air Peace flight

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

A male passenger, on Saturday, died on an Air Peace Flight P47182 from Calabar to Abuja.

The 72 years old man was said to have had a case of paraplegia due to a 2019 spinal injury and was travelling for a medical check-up in Abuja.

“He became very sick mid-flight and upon arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Port Health official checked him and confirmed that he was dead,” the report said.

ALSO READ:

Confirming the death of the passenger, Air Peace’s spokesman, Stanley Olisa, said the deceased was certified fit to fly.

Olisa said: “The passenger was certified fit to fly by Port Health officials in Calabar, before boarding our aircraft. But the passenger developed a medical condition in-flight.

“On arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, we urgently notified the Port Health officials who confirmed the death and took the remains of the passenger to the hospital for the necessary protocols.

“Air Peace has thoroughly decontaminated its aircraft and Port Health is on top of the situation.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: