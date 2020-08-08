453 new COVID-19 cases recorded by NCDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has recorded 453 new COVID-19 cases of Saturday, August 8, bring the total to 46,140.

Six deaths were recorded, just as the 20 states where the new cases were reported from, including the epicentre of the virus, Lagos, reported a drop in cases.

According to the latest report by tNCDC, all states reported below the 100 mark. The states are FCT-75, Lagos-71, Benue-53, Delta-39, Borno-30, Enugu-25, Plateau-24, Osun-20, Abia-19.

Other are Oyo-17, Kaduna-16, Kano-13 Ebonyi-13, Ogun-9, Kwara-7, Ondo-6, Gombe-3, Ekiti-2, Akwa Ibom-1 and Rivers-1.

Till date, Nigeria has recorded a total of 46,140 confirmed cases, 33,044 discharged and 942 deaths.

