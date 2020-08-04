Breaking News
4 dead, as Nigeria records 386 new cases of COVID-19

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 386 new cases of COVID-19 in 18 states of the federation.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, topped the chart with 130 new cases, while Lagos which is the epicentre of the virus recorded a steady decline in cases with 65.

According to the latest result released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, four Nigerians lost their lives to COVID-19.

It noted that “Till date a total of 43,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“20,087 discharged and 883 deaths so far.

“The 386 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states follows: FCT-130, Lagos-65, Ondo-37, Osun-29, Plateau-23, Rivers-15, Enugu-14, Nasarawa-12, Bayelsa-11, Ebonyi-11, Ekiti-9, Oyo-8, Edo-8, Abia-6, Ogun-3, Katsina-3, Imo-1 and Adamawa-1

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

VANGUARD

