2023: Other tribes cannot decide who’ll carry the flag for Igbo — Anambra ex-CJ

…Nigeria in jeopardy, only an Igbo can fix it —Ezenagu

By Vincent Ujumadu & Chinedu Adonu

AS the debate on the 2023 Nigeria’s presidential election continues, the immediate past Chief Judge of Anambra State, Professor Peter Umeadi has said that it would be improper for other tribes to determine for the Igbo nation who should be the presidential candidate from the area.

Umeadi is believed to be nursing a presidential ambition on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and many political and other interest groups have been visiting his Nri, Anaocha local government area country home in Anambra State to assure him of their support should he secure the party’s ticket.

Receiving one of such groups led by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umeadi said it is the duty of the Igbo –speaking people of Nigeria to decide the person that should carry their presidential flag, taking into consideration several issues, including experience, integrity and capacity of the person concerned.

According to him, Igbo people know their sons and what they can do, adding that when the time comes, they would tell other Nigerians who they want to present as their presidential candidate.

“Other tribes should not decide for the Igbo who should be their candidate and the platform that candidate should run the election in 2023. It is our belief that the easiest means to achieve our ambition is through APGA. But we have to unite to be able to achieve what we want,” he said.

During the visit, a governorship aspirant on the platform of APGA, Damian Okolo expressed delight that Umeadi had decided to contest the election under APGA.

Okolo observed that every tribe had something to identify it with, adding that it was therefore necessary for the Igbo to remain committed to the growth of APGA.

He said: “We should rally round APGA to ensure that the identity of the Igbo remains intact and prominent politically. We are happy that the former Chief Judge of Anambra State has indicated interest to vie for the president of Nigeria on the platform of APGA and we, the Igbo nation, his immediate constituency, will give him maximum support.

“I want to sound a note of warning that if anything happens to APGA, Igbo would be relegated to the background politically. I therefore, want to pledge that if I win the ticket of APGA at next year’s governorship primaries and win the governorship election in November 2021, we will work hard to realize the presidential ambition of Justice Umeadi.

“Immediately after the swearing in of the Anambra governor in March 2022, the next project will be the 2023 presidential election and it is our hope that Justice Umeadi will be the APGA candidate in that election.

“But everybody must work hard to enable us achieve this objective. Igbo must have a say in Nigeria and the only way to ensure that is to have a bargaining power.”

In a related development, the President General of Ndigbo United Forum, NUF, Godson Ezenagu, has said that only a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction can properly fix Nigeria.

Besides, Ezenagu, argued that equity, fairness, conscience and principles of natural justice demand that Ndigbo be given the opportunity to produce the president in 2023.

He said the more the people of the South East are being marginalized, the more the country continues to pass through difficult times.

According to him, further denying the Igbo a chance of producing the president would further divide the nation, warning that it could lead to anarchy and disintegration.

“We are not talking about strength, numerical strength, because the North is bigger in number. What we are talking about is alignment and we are talking about equity, conscience and principles of natural justice.

“All things being equal, when three persons are eating and you have six meat in the soup, it is expected that once you take 1, the other one will take 1 and the rest takes 1 and it has to go two rounds.

“But when a region takes one, two, three, it means they are cheating the other regions and you know Nigeria nation came by amalgamation. If the voice is not the same thing, there will be no amalgamation and the question is how long can you perfectly go on marginalizing the other region?

“If Nigerians will understand it, they should know that denying the Igbo race chance to become the Nigerian president is further dividing the nation and could lead to anarchy because it is injustice.

“Let me tell you; as long as Nigeria keeps kicking against a President of Igbo extraction, the more the country will suffer. How long shall Ndigbo continue to miss in the affairs of the government? The economy of the country is down; Naira is falling every day; Nigerian nation is in jeopardy and it is only an Igbo man that can fix Nigeria back.

“Igbo Presidency is feasible and it is the only way to avoid catastrophe, restiveness, victimization and unrest in Nigeria”, Ezenagu, a former federal law maker cautioned.

Insisting on equity and fairness, Ezenagu continued: “We have to live by consensus not by force. If you live by force, you will have a limited time. If they want to give the South East Presidency, it must be by agreement as was done in 1999 when they made Obasanjo the president of Nigeria by consensus agreement.

“The whole region agreed to give it to Yoruba and ordered all political parties to pick their candidates from the South West to make sure that a candidate from the South West won. This is the kind of thing, a replica we are demanding for in 2023.

“Let me tell you; it is marginalization that is fueling the agitation for Biafra. After the Nigerian—Biafran war, Nigeria said no victor no vanquished but up till today, some people are being marginalized. The agitation for Biafra sovereignty is a right of Ndigbo”.

