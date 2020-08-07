2020: US expresses disappointment over interference by security forces in Edo election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

United State, Friday spoke ill of the political involvement of some stakeholders in Edo state. It expressed disappointment over the interference by security forces in political matters of the state.

In a statement made available to journalists, US said, it supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favor any party or candidate.

“As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country”.

According to the statement, “We are concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state.

“We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run up to gubernatorial elections in the state in September.

“As we approach the 2020 off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo, we urge all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process. We encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to continue to improve the electoral process.

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent. As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.

