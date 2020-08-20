20 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, commanders killed in Lake Chad ― NAF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following Air Strikes by fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Airforce on terrorists and their camps in the Lake Chad region, more than 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were on Monday liquidated, according to the Defence headquarters.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said, ‘In continuation of air strikes being conducted under subsidiary Operation Hail Storm, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has successfully neutralized some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Commanders and knocked out logistics facilities at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

“The Air strikes also neutralized several terrorists at Dole, a settlement in the Southern part of Borno State.

“The air interdiction missions were executed on 17 August 2020 on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the 2 settlements”.

He said, “Bukar Meram, a major ISWAP logistics hub linking other Island settlements of the Lake Chad, which also houses several of their fighters and some of their key leaders, was attacked by an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships which hit designated targets in the area leading to the destruction of the logistics facilities and neutralization of several of the terrorists and their leaders.

“The attack at Dole was carried out after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions showed a build up of activities in the area after the relocation of some terrorists from nearby settlements of Kokiwa and Yale.

“Overhead the area the ISR aircraft spotted no fewer than 20 terrorists in the area, which were taken out by the NAF attack aircraft.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: