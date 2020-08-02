Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan— TWO persons, including one Customs officer, have reportedly died in a clash that erupted between officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and smugglers in Saki, Oyo State.

Vanguard gathered that the Customs men were after a suspected smuggler said to be an indigene of Saki.

The suspected smuggler was said to have been killed, an incident that drew the ire of other indigenes, who reportedly attacked the Customs officers.

The monarch of the town, Oba Khalid Olabisi, reportedly intervened. However, despite his intervention, Vanguard gathered that palpable fear has engulfed the town.

When Vanguard called the Customs Service for comments, the phone of the Public Relations Officer of the command kept being “busy”.

