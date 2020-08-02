Breaking News
Translate

2 dead as Customs, Ondo community indigenes clash

On 10:27 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Saki, Customs, Ondo community

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan— TWO persons, including one Customs officer, have reportedly died in a clash that erupted between officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and smugglers in Saki, Oyo State.

Vanguard gathered that the Customs men were after a suspected smuggler said to be an indigene of Saki.

ALSO READ: There are no untouchables in customs, your positions, ranks don’t matter — Customs boss

The suspected smuggler was said to have been killed, an incident that drew the ire of other indigenes, who reportedly attacked the Customs officers.

The monarch of the town, Oba Khalid Olabisi, reportedly intervened. However, despite his intervention, Vanguard gathered that palpable fear has engulfed the town.

When Vanguard called the Customs Service for comments, the phone of the Public Relations Officer of the command kept being “busy”.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!