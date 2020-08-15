$15 million dollars modular Refinery project to be sited in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

…to 10,000 barrel crude per day

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Alexis Refinery has concluded plans to commence a $15 million modular refinery project at Abuator Community, Ndokwe East Local Government Area, Delta State.

Addressing newsmen Thursday, after an Environmental And Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) Scooping Workshop/Community Engagement involving the host and neighbouring communities, Managing Director of the Refinery, Mr. Joey Obue, said the refinery when completed, is expected to refine 10, 000 barrel of crude.

Disclosing that the location is a 100 metres away from Agip’s flow line, he said: “We are directly opposite Agip and Agip is supplying the crude oil. The grade of crude produced in Nigeria is bonny light. So, the crude is coming from Agip.

“The Community we are in is an integral part of the project, they are stakeholders in the project. We are not just patronizing them. The community owns one percent equity in the project.

“It means that they are owners of the project, this is apart from the normal Community engagement, they are owners of the project”, revealing that incorporating them into the plans indicates the new spirit of the Petroleum Industrial Bill, PIB, the government is trying to put in place.

“The community should be stakeholders, otherwise when they see the pipelines, they go and damage them because they have no sense of belonging but if they are eating from the pipeline, they won’t damage it rather, they will protect it”.

He said all the bordering communities, Okpai, Benekuku and Aboh, would be carried along.

Also speaking, the Chief Economic Adviser to the State Governor, Dr. Kingsley Emu, assured that the state government would create the enabling environment for the Refinery to takeoff.

He said: “The government has a minimum of 10 percent already approved by Exco in this business. So, you can see that it is a major commitment to the project.

“So, for the government, we are interested especially because of the numerous effect and impact on society. First, is job creation and the opening up of that space”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

