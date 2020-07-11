Breaking News
Zidane unsure if James will play for Real Madrid again

On 12:02 amIn Sportsby
Zinedine Zidane is unsure if James Rodriguez will play for Real Madrid ever again.

James, 28, has been linked with a move away from Madrid and was left out of the squad for Friday’s 2-0 LaLiga win over Deportivo Alaves.

It marked the second straight game in which the Colombia international has not been in the squad.

Asked if James would play for Madrid again, Zidane told a news conference: “I don’t know.”

James arrived at Madrid from Monaco in 2014 but spent the previous two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich.

He has played just 14 games this campaign, scoring one goal.

