Workers’ Salaries Cut: PDP chieftain chides APC for attacking Okowa

By Ephraim Oseji

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has chided All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state for its attack on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the temporary cut of workers’ salaries.

APC had criticised Delta State Government for slashing the minimum wage of civil servants in the state.

Reacting, Onuesoke described the attack on Delta State Government as that of a drowning man, who had lost favour in the sight of the masses.

Onuesoke argued that the coronavirus in March had affected the whole world and responsible governments like that of Delta State are now engaged in the process of adjusting their operations to ensure that wages will continue to be paid, even when work is skeletal in some places or has stopped completely in other areas.

Onuesoke explained that the planned slashing of workers’ salaries is done in a way that salaries of Level one to six workers would not be affected, with only that of Level seven to 17 workers are affected and that the difference will even be paid when the economy improves.

He stated: “Even Delta workers understand this new reality. APC should always get its facts right, especially at a time of uncertainty like this, when the whole world is forced to embrace a new lifestyle, which has dislocated our lives and redefined our existence drastically.”

Onuesoke reminded the APC that Delta State was among the first states in the country to pay the new minimum wage, which commenced in January, and even paid two months arrears of the minimum wage from November 1, 2019, adding that payment has been prompt and consistent till date.

