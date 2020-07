Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Nwoye

SEVERAL times I have been asked this question by my friends and social media critics who oftentimes, call me “Soludo Boy”.

For someone like me who has years of personal relationship with Cee Cee Soludo, and have seen him beyond the academic cubicle that mostly define people’s perception or opinion about him, I must say that my choice of him has several angles that I may not be able to competently dissect in one seating.

I could recall, about eight years ago, I had visited the Prof at his Isuofia home during a festive period. Not quite so long after I came in, he asked me to accompany him to visit some natives. I gladly obliged and we set out on the short journey.

At every home we visited, Prof dolled out gifts to the families. One very striking thing about that journey was that, at every point he wanted to give out those gifts, he did it in such a way that if not for my prying eyes, I wouldn’t even notice it.

That is the man Soludo for you. He believes so much in human dignity, and he is of the school of thought that this dignity should not be sacrificed on the altar of philanthropy. He is someone that abides so much by the Biblical injuction in Matthew 6:3, “But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”

Soludo is a man for all seasons and for all classes. He does not relate with one based on existing social stratifications, rather on the merit of one’s character. I remember some time ago, I accompanied him to the home of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Being my first time ever having a private audience with such a class of person, I was too careful not to be found wanting in character. I was swept off my feet when Soludo invited me to join him in the dining table with the former President. We ate and related as if I was once an ex-minister or senator…no sense of discrimination.

This is why, when I see a lot of people make uninformed comments about his benevolent disposition, I smile at their ignorance of the man Soludo. Prof may be prudent in expenses, which of course is expected of an economist of international standing like him, but he’s obviously not a penny-pincher when it comes to courses that will advance humanity.

If right leadership is putting square pegs in square holes, Soludo fits-in perfectly.

His cordial relationship with Governor Willie Obiano yielded several fruits for the state. These two bright minds keep on interacting and sharing ideas on how to move Anambra State forward. A job Governor Willie Obiano has done resoundingly well on.

This robust relationship prompted Governor Obaino to appoint him the Chairman of the think-tank group saddled with the task of fashioning out a development road map for Anambra State for the next 50 years.

With Soludo as the Chairman of Anambra Vision 2070, the state is sure to have a pragmatic policy document that will guide successive governments in their programmes for the state. Just like he took Nigeria’s apex bank to the point of Eldorado, through his ingenuity and penchant for success, he will do so and even more in Anambra State.

At a time that Nigerians are clamouring for reduction in the cost of governance, it is appropriate that we look on the side of Soludo, who moves almost unnoticed, without the paraphernalia and braggadocio typical of our politicians. I believe strongly that a sneak peek into the private lives of our politicians would foretell us how their public character would also be when they assume public office.

Soludo’s intellectual capacity is not in doubt. His ability to originate ideas and profer solution to contemporary societal problems/dilemma is top-notch.

This was witnessed very recently when he took a bold step to address the issue of COVID-19 and its impact on our economy. Soludo’s blueprint on how the economy can be running concurrently with the pandemic, while our medical experts work assiduously to find a vaccine for the cure, is what is being adopted all over the world today even when he made it clear in his publication that he was addressing Africans.

In the interest of continuity and sustaining the stability of Anambra State, it’s wise that the ruling party APGA should continue to steer the ship of governance. For me and many others, who is more befitting than a man whose excellent service records received rave reviews all over the world. A member of APGA’s BOT who worked so hard to deliver our party in the last gubernatorial elections in the state. The right man is Soludo!

Nwoye, covener of Soludo Support Group, wrote from Awka, Anambra State.

VANGUARD

