 Why Akanu Ibiam Airport’s renovation is delayed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Different renovations and new constructions are ongoing simultaneously at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, but there are issues the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, are facing that are constituting hiccups to their speedy completions.

Apart from the popular runway reconstruction, other constructions that have gone to advanced stages include terminal building rehabilitation, perimeter fencing, drainage systems, roads construction, signal equipment installations, cargo section construction, clinics, pilots lounge, emergency centre, water treatment plant, among others.

One of the present issues the airport authority has is perimeter fencing of the entire airport landmass.

ALSO READ:

FAAN recently wrote to the Enugu State government, stating that Ukwuorji community, lying eastwards of the runway turning pad, has refused to vacate the area for round-off of the perimeter fencing.

In a letter to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Manager, Mrs. Cecilia Oguama, stated that “the contractors in charge of water treatment plant and the perimeter fence are facing obstruction along the Ukwuorji area by the railway as a result of some buildings standing along the pipeline route and the perimeter fence.”

She requested for the governor’s intervention to effect immediate removal of the obstruction to enable completion of the works.

However, Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh, blamed FAAN for being inconsistent with its exact land boundaries and failure to summon stakeholders and security meeting to arrive at a resolution of the impasse.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: