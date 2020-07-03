Breaking News
WHO urges safety as African airlines begin operation

On 8:30 am
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for caution as African airlines begin operations in various countries.

The WHO said strict measures should be observed to prevent surges in Coronavirus infections.

The organisation urged governments to ensure airlines take the information of passengers travelling and follow up with them to prevent outbreaks.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said air travel was important for the economy but “new normal still requires stringent measures to stem the spread of Covid-19”.

The organisation advised airport officials to ensure social distancing, hand washing, and sanitisation.

The WHO says Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania, and Zambia have already resumed commercial flights.

Tunisia re-opened its airspace to commercial flights on 27 June.

The organisation cited a surge in Seychelles related to travel “in the last week, 66 new cases – all crew members of an international fishing vessel – have been recorded”.

