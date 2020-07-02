We’re developing application for virtual proceedings in courts — FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government says is developing an application to enhance virtual proceedings in courts and allow for tendering of documenting evidence electronically.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology Barrister Abdullahi disclosed this when the Executive of the Abuja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association paid a courtesy call in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the Ministry is working with its education counterpart to develop an application for seamless judicial processes and quick delivery of justice.

The Minister used the occasion to canvass the need for legal practitioners to adopt technology in streamlining judicial procedures.

Barrister Abdullahi said the legal profession is critical to science, technology, and innovation, adding that scientific inventions and innovations can only be patented through the instrument of the law so as to ensure effective protection of intellectual property.

The Minister, therefore, called for greater collaborations between the Ministry and the Nigerian Bar Association.

He explained that legal practitioners can assist the Ministry and its agencies in Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between them and other relevant organisations within and outside the country.

Earlier, The Chairman of the Association, Hauwa Shekarau said the essence of their visit is to extend pleasantries to the Minister as well as seek collaboration for mutual benefits.

She describes the Minister as a patriot who believes in the service of the country and humanity.

Vanguard

