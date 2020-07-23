Breaking News
Translate

We winning war against drug abuse in Kano – NDLEA

On 10:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ekiti NDLEA arrests 109 suspects, recovers over 1,400 Kgs of illicit drugs
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

Dr Ibrahim Abdul, the Commandant, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State, says the agency has recorded successes in the campaign against drug abuse.

 

Abdul stated this when members of the Northwest Youth Awareness Foundation (NWYAF), paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Kano.

 

He attributed the feat achieved to the commitment of the agency’s personnel as well as support of the state government and other stakeholders.

READ ALSO:UN Chief reacts to killing of 5 aid workers in Borno

 

Abdul noted that the command recorded significant reduction in cases of drug abuse since he assumed duty in June 2019.

 

He said: “Prior to this; Kano Sate ranked first in the drug abuse index in the country, we recorded a lot of achievements in the fight against illicit drugs.

 

“I am happy to note that the state dropped to the sixth position in the national drug abuse index,

 

“It is a great success in the fight against the menace among youth.”

 

Abdul commended the association and encouraged its members to lead by example in the fight against drug abuse.

 

While calling for the support of the state government towards completion of its rehabilitation centre, Abdul reiterated commitment to address the menace.

 

Also speaking, the Chairman of the association, Mahmud Shawai, lauded the Agency over its anti drug abuse crusade in the state.

 

Shawai said the visit was aimed at fostering collaboration between the Agency and association to fast track successful implementation of the anti drug abuse campaign.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!