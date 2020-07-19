We must return Edo to APC for sustainable development — Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

The immediate past National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, weekend, said Edo State must return to All Progressives Congress, APC, to ensure sustainable development.

Oshiomhole spoke in Auchi, late Saturday night, when he was ambushed by a huge crowd of supporters while on his way to his Iyamho village from Benin City, the state capital.

The crowd had waited for him at the Auchi Polytechnic gate when they got wind of his imminent arrival from Benin City.

He had initially refused to stop for the cheering crowd when he arrived Auchi at about 8p.m.

But he was forced to come out of his vehicle, when he saw crowds on both sides of the road and at several junctions.

He told them “I am back and ready for the job.”

Apparently making reference to his removal as National Chairman of APC, which many had could affect the fortunes of the party, Oshiomhole said when he became governor of the state, he was a chairman of anything and had also left as President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC.

According to him, “I wanted to come in at night, so that I can quietly go home and then tomorrow (Monday) we can meet.

“But I am very pleasantly surprised that these thousands of people would wait till this night. I wanted come home quietly, but the very vigilant, ever rugged and respected and resourceful people have waited behind.

“Now God has driven the snake that entered our family home to where he belongs.

“I have come home to join you and start the process of reclaiming the house back to the family of APC. What gives me joy is that, as they say, he with God is majority and if the people say yes and God says yes there is no man born of a woman that can say no.

“When I became governor of this state, I was not the chairman of anything. I have left the presidency of the NLC.

“Now I have only one mission and I am sure it is our common mission; our common vision to bring Edo back to the part of sustainable development.

“We want to bring back the era of red roof; we want to bring back roads with drainages; we want to bring back those lofty days when we engage our youths and we mix-up with the elders.

“We want to return to the government of the people by the people and for the people.”

