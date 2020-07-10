Trending gist in Nigeria today highlights major stories that are making rounds on social media space around Nigeria
Also read: COVID-19: CISLAC, ANEEJ, WaterAid, ActionAid, CN, others score govt after 6 months
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Trending gist in Nigeria today highlights major stories that are making rounds on social media space around Nigeria