Video: ‘Schools, churches don’t have to be shut, there is cure for COVID-19’, Nigerian-US trained Doctor says

Video: Schools, churches don’t have to be shut, there is a cure for COVID-19, Nigerian-US trained Doctor says
Also read: Late Edo Speaker’s wife kidnapped while taking corpse for burial; released
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Video: Schools, churches don’t have to be shut, there is a cure for COVID-19, Nigerian-US trained Doctor says