Video: IGP orders arrest of police men accused of dehumanizing woman in Oyo state

The Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba has confirmed the arrest of two police officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police Tijani Olatunji and Inspector Gboyega Oyeniyi, for harassing a lady in Ibadan, during the cause of their operation.

The Force condemned the Police officer for making sexist remarks about the 25-year-old lady who identified herself as Towobola in a man’s house, in a video that went viral on Social Media.

According to DCP Frank Mba, in the statement, preliminary investigations by the force showed that the policemen who are attached to Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos, were on legitimate investigation, trailing the suspect, who was traced from Lagos to his house in Ibadan, where he was arrested.

Amnesty International (AI) had described the action of the Police Officers in the trending video as a violation of the young woman’s human rights, particularly her rights to dignity and called for Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to thoroughly investigate the case.

One of the policemen, identified only as Wyclef, filmed himself interrogating Towobola and the suspect.

