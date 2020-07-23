US condemns execution of five humanitarian aid workers 

Kindly Share This Story:

BY: Victoria Ojeme

The US Embassy in Nigeria has condemned the execution of five humanitarian workers by terrorist s in Northeast Nigeria.

In a statement made available to journalists, yesterday explained that this came as a backdrop of deteriorating conditions for millions of Nigerians.

According to the statement, ” These brave individual dedicated their lives to easing human suffering. We hope that their families and colleagues can take comfort in their selfless sacrifices on behalf of others.

” We will remember their dedication to others.

