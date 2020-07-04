Unveiling kid sensation Makayla

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a world where almost every entertainment content is created and targeted at teenagers and adults only; the creative industry especially the Nigerian entertainment industry has unjustly sidelined a vital demography which are one of the largest consumers of entertainment contents; kids.

The Nigerian kids often times resort to foreign contents like music and cartoons to be entertained and some surreptitiously consume the local adults-related contents which to put mild; undermines the

morals and worldview of most Nigerian and African kids thereby altering their preference for adults such as Davido, Wizkid etc as their role models as they can effortlessly sing word-to-word to the lewd and lyrically shallow music of those adults.

In the mist of the above quagmire; a lonely voice crying in the wilderness has slowly been gaining visibility. A hugely talented singer and dancer in the frame of an eight-year old kid – Makayla!

Just like the popular kid Comedienne, Emmanuella has created a niche for herself in the comedy industry, Makayla Malaka’s art is the answer to music for kids and early teenagers. The adorable vocalist and dancer has been putting out serenading music which in her words “is meant for kids like her and parents who desires entertainment with valuable morals and something pure to relate with”.

Makayla who just turned eight has just released her debut album titled “Eight” which symbolizes her age. Since its official release, the eight-track album has been gaining rave review online and airplay on major radio stations and TV channels across Nigeria with the hit single; Grandma Told Me recently catching the attention of Popular kid comediennes, Emmanuella and Success who posted a clip on their Instagram pages vibing to the song.

