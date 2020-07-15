Unique Kings Obi: The story of Nigeria’s young Digital King

Kindly Share This Story:

As adduced from his name, Unique Kings Obi is a young man of multifaceted talents, set apart to do great things. A little short of being a polymath, the young man has groomed himself to become a force to be reckoned with in the digital sphere.

Birthed and bred in Abuja by Mrs Esther into the family of the Obi’s, Unique Kings Obi is the last of three children: Gospel Obi, Prosper Obi and himself.

Born to a family with an affinity for music, Kings found himself surrounded by brothers who grew to become musical maestros and sires in the Nigerian entertainment industry .

His elder brothers popularly known as Gospelondebeatz and Speroachbeats, are music producers who have through collaborations and productions for Nigeria’s biggest artists such as Wizkid, Davido, Mayorkun and a host of others, earned a name for themselves.

Unique Kings Obi attended his secondary education at the Bethel Seminary Owerri and his tertiary education at Renaissance University where he graduated with a degree in Mass communication.

Kings discovered his hidden talent in promoting just about anything from the Senior Secondary School days at Bethel seminary. He could pick up a nasty old carton and sell it to tons of people as a formidable hand fan for humid weather and they would buy it.

By the year 2018, he began his journey in the entertainment world. His first big gig was the Festival of Lights event, headlined by Burna boy, which sold out with over 4000 people in attendance.

In December, King partnered with Mavin Records and with the help of his crew, The Capital Movement (TCM) shut down Abuja with the hosting of the Johnny’s Room Live Abuja edition; an outstanding event that saw all residents of the city out in their numbers.

By the end of 2018, Kings had participated in the hosting of several events such as Rewind, Festival of Lights, LED love early in December, Johnny’s live room, at the club with Remmy Martins and a whole lot more.

READ ALSO:

In February 2019, Kings moved to Lagos in search of the land of milk and honey. Kings, who had previously been subtly involved in digital distribution and marketing, took the horse by the reigns and delved full time into digital marketing .

In no time, Kings began to spin his web in Lagos. He became the digital distributor and Marketer for Africa’s premium band Alternate Sound and not long after, was made Manager to 2016 MTN project winner- Okiemute Ighorodje.

By mid 2019, Kings had evolved into a certified digital marketer and distributor. He began to work with popular celebrities such as Perruzi, Mayorkun, Johnny Drille, Runtown.

Kings found himself working his way through digital marketing, certified Wikipedia Editor and Social Media accounts verification. He landed tons of jobs from top African celebrities and public figures such as Onesimus Muzik, Gwamba, Okiemute, Shepherd Bushiri, Mary Bushiri , Lord lamba and a lot more.

By 2020, Kings portfolio began to take the shape of a PHD desertification with over 50 Wikipedia pages and Social media verified pages to his name.

Today, Unique Kings Obi is a mentor to aspiring digital marketers and distributors. His versatility, brilliance, hard work and constantly evolving skills set him apart and make his work remain exclusive.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: