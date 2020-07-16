UNDERDEVELOPMENT: N’Delta group makes fresh demands to FG,  threatens mass protest

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peace Development Security and Humanitarian Rights Association of Niger Deltans, has threatened mass protest if its latest demands for the development of the region are not met.

This was stated in a statement by President of the group, Comrade Mike J.K.Tiemo, and nine other signatories namely ,Comrade Lucky Ovigue, Secretary, Comrade Durojaiye Ogunsemore, PRO, Mr. Patrick Okpomu, Comrade. Benson Yabike, Comrade Joseph Odafe Edu , Comrade and Sunny Anireto.

The statement reads: “Based on the prevailing circumstances in the Niger Delta region, the body wishes to refer to our letters dated 27th July, 2017, 24th June, 2019 to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, the Speaker House of Reps., the Hon . Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum, Minister of Information and culture and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for the quick intervention to save the situation.

” There is urgent need for remediation in and justice to prevail on of the polluted environment by the inaction of past administration deliberately done to deny the Niger Delta people of their inaniniable rights. .

“Indeed by the virtue of the aims and objectives of Peace Development Security and Humanitarian Rights of Niger Deltans, legally established, the body believes in the collective efforts to work as a team for the growth and development of the Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria at large.

” In the light of the above, we hereby lend our voice to the Ijaws of Gbaramatu kingdom and Itsekiri Nation declaration to demand for the adequate readdress of this paramount burning and boiling issues in the Niger Delta region as follows.

“We demand for the immediate commencement and completion of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) / Gas Revolution and Industrial Park Project at Ogidigben and the Deep Seaport at Gbaramatu in Warri South West LGA of Delta State.

“We demand for the establishment of seventy nine (79) community-based modular refineries in the Niger Delta as declared, announce, pronounce sometime in 2016 by the presidency as an alternative to solve and take over illegal bunkering activities in Niger Delta.

“Demand for express allocation, apportion and allotment of 90 Oil blocs (Marginal Fields) to the 9 Niger Delta States indigenes for the proper development of the region and Nigeria at large.

“We demand for the immediate commencement of the construction of the Niger Delta coastal road master plan that will connect the region to the west through Escravos and Lagos.

“We demand for the opening and expansion of the Warri seaport, Sapele seaport, Port Harcourt seaport, the establishment of Ondo seaport, Gelegele seaport Edo State and Calabar seaport.

” The establishment or provision of Gas Turbines to all riverine oil and gas producing communities in the Niger Delta region.

“Establishment of fishing deports and companies in the following areas Awoye town Ondo State, Brass in Bayelsa State, Oyorokotor in Andoni L.G.A, Rivers State, Burutu, Ogulagha, Koko and Ogheye towns in Delta State, Calabar – Ogoja in Cross Rivers and Uyo in Akwa-ibom State for youths absolute employment, engagement and empowerment.

” Relocation of the operational headquarters of the International Oil Companies to the Niger Delta region in line with the Vice Pesident’s directive during his visit to the Niger Delta sometime 2016.

“Construction of the Omadino, Escravos, Oporoza and Ogbe-ijoh road project that has been in the pipeline for years. “We demand the decentralization of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as it done in case of the Nigeria law school to accommodate a campus in Effurun, Delta State.

“We demand for the construction of Udo-Ofunama road project in Edo State and the bridge construction to Ogbudugbu town in Delta State.

“We emand for the establishment of N21 Billion NNPC sponsored medical facility in Warri Delta State as proposed in Kaduna.

We demand for the abolishment / termination of NIPIMS requirement certificate for Niger Deltans Oil and Gas indigenous contractors or companies.

We demand for Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Nigeria Limited (SNEPCO/ SHELL ) Bonga field OML 118 oil spill of 2011 compensation / payment to Niger Delta victims and communities.

“We demand for the immediate relocation of the Dry Dock Project meant for the Maritime University from Lagos to Okerenkoko to enable the students have absolute actualization of their practical objectives with firsthand experience of the industry they are being trained to join.

“We demand the relocation of the Train 7 NLNG Fabrication Component from Lagos to Bonny. ”

Furthermore, the statement warned that if Mr. President failed to listen to the call they will call on their members across the Niger Delta for a protest rally in line with the aims and objectives of the group for which it is established.

