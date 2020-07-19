UNDER DEVELOPMENT:N’Delta group makes fresh demands to FG, backs Itsekiri, Ijaw

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Peace Development Security and Humanitarian Rights Association of Niger Deltans has made fresh demands to the Federal Government for the development of the region, saying the demand by Itsekiri and Ijaw for a fair deal for oil-producing communities is in order.

This was stated in a statement by President of the group, Comrade Mike J.K.Tiemo, and nine other signatories namely, Comrade Lucky Ovigue, Secretary, Comrade Durojaiye Ogunsemore, Public Relations Officer, Mr. Patrick Okpomu, Comrade Benson Yabike, Comrade Joseph Odafe Edu, Comrade and Sunny Anireto.

The statement reads: “Based on the prevailing circumstances in the Niger Delta region, the body wishes to refer to our letters dated 27th July 2017 and 24th June 2019, to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, the Speaker House of Representatives, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of State for Petroleum, Minister of Information and Culture, and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for the quick intervention to save the situation.

“Indeed by the virtue of the aims and objectives of Peace Development Security and Humanitarian Rights of Niger Deltans, legally established, the body believes in the collective efforts to work as a team for the growth and development of the Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria at large.

“In the light of the above, we hereby lend our voice to the call by Ijaw of Gbaramatu kingdom and Itsekiri nation for adequate readdress of the boiling issues in the Niger Delta region.

“We demand the immediate commencement and completion of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) / Gas Revolution and Industrial Park Project at Ogidigben and the Deep Seaport at Gbaramatu in Warri South-West LGA of Delta State.

“We demand the establishment of 79 community-based modular refineries in the Niger Delta as declared in 2016 by the presidency as an alternative to solve and take over illegal bunkering activities in Niger Delta.

“We demand express allocation, apportion, and allotment of 90 Oil blocs (Marginal Fields) to indigenes of the 9 Niger Delta states for the proper development of the region and Nigeria at large.

“We demand the immediate commencement of the construction of the Niger Delta coastal road master plan that will connect the region to the west through Escravos and Lagos.

“We demand the opening and expansion of the Warri seaport, Sapele seaport, Port Harcourt seaport, the establishment of Ondo seaport, Gelegele seaport Edo State and Calabar seaport.

“We demand the establishment or provision of Gas Turbines to all riverine oil and gas producing communities in the Niger Delta region.”

“Establishment of fishing deports and companies in Awoye town Ondo State, Brass in Bayelsa State, Oyorokotor in Andoni L.G.A, Rivers State, Burutu, Ogulagha, Koko and Ogheye towns in Delta State, Calabar and Ogoja in Cross Rivers and Uyo in Akwa-Ibom State.

“We demand the relocation of the operational headquarters of the International Oil Companies to the Niger Delta region in line with the Vice President’s directive during his visit to the Niger Delta sometime 2016.

“We demand the construction of the Omadino, Escravos, Oporoza and Ogbe-ijoh road project that has been in the pipeline for years.

“We demand the decentralization of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as it was done in case of the Nigerian Law School to accommodate a campus in Effurun, Delta State.

“We demand the construction of Udo-Ofunama road project in Edo State and the bridge construction to Ogbudugbu town in Delta State.

“We demand the establishment of N21 Billion NNPC sponsored medical facility in Warri, Delta State as proposed in Kaduna.”

