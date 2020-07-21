Two motorcycle snatchers arrested in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

Two men who specialised in snatching motorcycles at gunpoint in Ijebu-Ode and its environs were on Monday arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command while making efforts to snatch a motorcycle.

The command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to the statement, the suspects; 27 years old Joshua Michael and Emeka Nwanga, 26 years were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Ilese-Ijebu that armed robbers were about to snatch a motorcycle from its owner around Ikangba Estate, Ijebu-Ode.

The statement, “upon the distress call, the DPO SP Olusesi Kayode mobilized his anti-robbery team to the scene”

“On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels but were hotly chased and apprehended with the help of members of the public.

“The motorcycle rider and his machine were rescued from the bandits.”

Oyeyemi said: “a locally made double barrel pistol was recovered from them.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspects to special anti-robbery squad SARS for discreet investigation and prosecution.

Vanguard

