Two men die in Osun auto accident

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Two men lost their lives in an auto accident involving a Mack truck without number plates, a Honda Element with number plates GGG143AJ and a Bajaj motorcycle SMK124QR along Osogbo-Obokun road in Osun State.

According to sources, the truck had a failed break and rammed into the upcoming vehicle and the commercial motorcyclists killing the two persons at the spot.

Commercial motorcyclists at the scene almost lynched the driver of the truck but for the timely arrival of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Public Education Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi, said the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital Osogbo.

ALSO READ: Two feared killed as cultists clash in Rivers

She added that preliminary investigation revealed that the likely cause of the accident was brake failure which led to the driver losing control of the truck.

According to her, “four males were involved in the accident in two different vehicles and a motorcyclist, but only two died on the spot.

“The situation has been brought under control while the deceased bodies have been deposited at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Osogbo”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: