Two dead, two missing in Lagos boat mishap

By Bose Adelaja

Two persons were confirmed dead while two others were missing after a 14-passenger boat reportedly capsized in Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 8 pm shortly after the boat left Ebute-Ero for Ikorodu against the state government’s directive that no boat should embark on a night journey.

The boat was said to have capsized shortly after it took off, throwing all passengers into the lagoon but 10 of the passengers were rescued alive, two were recovered dead and two are still missing.

It was gathered that those missing are the boat captain and a passenger but search and rescue have since commenced.

The Director-General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu has confirmed the incident assuring that the search and rescue will be intensified.

He said the night boat ride was in violation of restrictions on nocturnal water travels in the state.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the rescue of those found was done under extremely challenging nightfall conditions. He said, “We have rescued 10 persons alive and recovered two bodies. Two others including the captain are still missing.”

Vanguard

