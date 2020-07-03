Trouble in Nasarawa over CPS appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

TROUBLE is brewing in Nasarawa state over the appointment of the Chief Press Secretary, CPS announced by the state governor, Abdullahi Sule yesterday.

The crisis which is rocking the Government House is as a result of who is actually the spokesman of the state governor.

It would be recalled that governor, Abdullahi Sule, had on Thursday announce the appointment of Ibrahim Addra of the Channels Television as his chief press secretary.

The confusion is hinged on the publication in one of the national daily by the Director-General, strategic communication and press affairs Mallan Yakubu Lamai that his office remains in existence despite the CPS’ appointment.

According to the DG “Addra will be joining Malam Yakubu Lamai, who remains the Director-General, Strategic communication and press affairs to Governor Abdullahi Sule,” he said.

Reacting when contacted, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah said that “Mallan Yakubu Lamai is on his own.”

According to him “Whatever interpretation he is passing to the public is his personal interpretation, but his Excellency, today, during the emergency state executive council meeting, announced that he has appointed a chief press secretary to the governor and he thanks the DG strategic communication and press affairs for what he has done and from now onward, he would be restricted to Director-General strategic communication and event management while the new CPS will handle the press affairs.

“But if he is given a different interpretation, that is his personal business but I have never seen where a CPS works under a DG, the DG is a nomenclature that is created politically by the governor,” he said.

