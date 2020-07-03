Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Technology service providers, Tranter IT, has inked a partnership deal with ONGO Framework to create robust digital platforms for small and medium scale enterprises, SMEs, in Nigeria to grow.

The partnership will introduce latest technologies and services that will provide small and medium scale enterprises, SMEs, with robust portfolios to digitally compete with their counterparts globally.

CEO and Founder of ONGO, Rama Kuppa, said his company is proud to partner with Tranter IT and its network of trusted technology experts to promote ONGO’s robust portfolio of platforms and products.

He said: “As we continue to expand our global footprint, we believe Tranter IT is uniquely positioned for success.”

Also, CEO and Executive Chairman, Tranter IT, Lare Ayoola, said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with ONGO Framework, whose pedigree and reputation in the technology markets are exemplary.

“Combining their best-in-class technology with our technical expertise provides a powerful synergy which will undoubtedly bring significant value to the various industries we provide digital transformation services to.

“ONGO Framework harnesses the power of the latest technologies to serve clients across the globe and transform their operations with digital and technology models.

“Tranter IT focuses to make technology solutions feasible to SMEs and enterprises, and digitally transform them to compete in this technology-driven world.

“Tranter IT uses the easy-to-use innovative ONGO framework solutions to help schools bring digital learning to their students with the Learnovate School Management System retail businesses.”

Ayoola added that “ONGO integrates innovative technologies such as Cognitive Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning with industry-specific solutions to create robust platforms for businesses to grow.

“Pioneering in fast delivery with less code, ONGO now provides end-to-end IT solutions with complete customisation to meet specific business goals.”

