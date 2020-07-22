Trace, LG partner for new sound experience

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Trace, an Afro-Urban entertainment company with a mission to empower youths have officially added a new dimension to its scope, as it recently unveiled a partnership with LG Electronics – XBoom range of products. The partnership is geared towards evolving a better way of listening to music using cutting edge technology.

Speaking on the new partnership, the MD Trace Anglophone West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe revealed:

“For us at Trace, it’s always a pleasure to work with great brands and great partners, and the same can be said of this particular partnership with LG. We all know the change the younger generation is bringing into music and entertainment in general for our country and continent- it’s amazing!. They are pushing boundaries and bringing recognition to Africa, and so partnering with such a reputable brand will further enhance the listening pleasure of music lovers.”

Also speaking at the event, the General Manager of LG Electronics, Audio Video division, Mr Kenny Cho said: “LG Electronics has been a global leader and major player in Home Entertainment. This partnership with Trace will bring about a new level of digital entertainment by providing Nigerian youths with cutting edge technological products of being entertained at any point in time.”

Present at the sign-off ceremony of this new alliance were Hari Elluru; Head, Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa, Kenny Cho; General Manager (Convergence), Audio/Video, LG Electronics, West Africa, and Paul Mba; Marketing Manager, LG Nig. Limited. Also present were Trace’s Bassey Aniefiok; General Manager, Sales & Special Operations, and Sam Onyemelukwe, MD, Trace Anglophone West Africa.

Through the years, Trace has widened its scope and perfected the art of content production and talent management service and with this new alliance with LG, not only has Trace become a Pan-African Ecosystem which empowers the young and young at heart globally, it has set itself up for the future of global digital entertainment.

Vanguard News

