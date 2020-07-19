The NDDC power play

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Unsavory scenes following the probe of the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC

Act One, Scene One

Unabashedly, they took the odd route contrary to their public assignments and professional callings. Consequently, the path hasn’t only been slippery for them, it smells very foully and for almost two weeks running now, they have continued to dish out shameless theatrics.

From allegations of sexual harassment and a retaliatory rebuke of ‘hot’ slap to issues of temperament which was alleged to have occasioned a bout of failed marriages, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and the immediate past Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joy Nunieh, took each other to the cleaners.

Yes, those were the entertainment scenes they had created with bedroom stories that were not meant for the ears of their children.

Incidentally, both of them hail from the Niger Delta. They are both lawyers, politicians and parents who had prior to now, risen to enviable heights in different human endeavours. Akpabio hasn’t only been a senator, he had also been a Commissioner and two-term governor of a state before his present portfolio.

Joy is the fourth daughter of the first senator and lawyer from Ogoniland, the late Sen. Cyrus Nunieh, from Beeri Khana local government area of Rivers State.

Joy was an independent contractor for Shell Petroleum Development Company for 11 years, 2008-2019. She was also contractor for 30 years for Chevron Oil Nigeria Limited, 1989-2019.

She had in the past unsuccessfully contested for the House of Representatives seat to represent Khana /Gokana federal constituency of Rivers State.

But this time, the bone of contention is not an election matter but the struggle for the control of the NDDC.

Joy was appointed the Managing Director of NDDC last October but, by February this year, her tenure was brought to an abrupt end.

Akpabio, on the hand, had been appointed Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, a supervisory ministry of the agency.

Before now, both had maintained some level of quietude but unknown to the public, that was a muzzled emotion, bottled up anger which awaited an appropriate time to erupt.

And its came when the national assembly called for probe on the whereabouts of N40 billion allegedly spent by the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the NDDC.

Act One Scene Two, Wednesday, July 15: From N40 billion to N81. 5 billion

What had been public knowledge all along was an allegation of N40 billion misappropriation, but,on the first day of the public hearing by the Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo-led House of Representatives Committee on NDDC probing the funds, the narrative changed. This time to N81.5 billion. According to Tunji-Ojo, the funds were expended on sundry items such as Community relations — N1.3bn; Condolences — N122.9m; Consultancy – N83m; COVlD—19 — N3.14 billion; DTA – N486million; Impress – N790.9 million; Lassa fever — N1.956 billion; Legal services — N900million and Maintenance – N220million.

Others were Overseas travel – N85.6 million; Project public communication – Nl.121 billion; Security – N744m; Staffing related payments N8.8 billion and Stakeholders engagement (Feb 18- May 31, 2020) N248million. The money is totaled N81.5 billion.

ACT One, Scene Three, Thursday: The Port Harcourt failed siege with Gov. Wike to the rescue

The day was Thursday July 16, 2020. For sure, many Nigerians did not know that Nunieh was billed to appear before the House Committee on NDDC probing the funds until disturbing pictures, still and motion started flying on mainstream and the social media from Port Harcourt. A detachment of mobile police men had laid siege to her residence, trying to get hold of her.

But playing Renee Walker, a fictional character on the TV series 24, Nunieh wouldn’t budge. She would rather shrug off any attempted grip on her, bang her security doors and retire to the lobby of the top echelon of her house from where she peeped through the windows, making a video of the movie play in her compound. She would also send a save-our-soul message to a Jack Bauer, the 24 TV series leading, all-round, unbeatable fictional character played out in Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who later led the government house rescue team to save Nunieh and took her to a safe house.

Act One, Scene Four, Thursday: The Presidential Verdict

Apparently miffed by the unfortunate drama, President Muhammadu Buhari, via a statement by his SSA, Garba Shehu, asked every stakeholder to rein in themselves. He subsequently directed a speedy and thorough investigation of the issues, vowing to continue his anti-corruption fight.

Act Two, Scene One, Thursday- IMC officials/Reps Face-off

The same day featured another irritable movie, an unusual situation in Abuja, precisely at the House of Representatives. The man at the centre of the NDDC, the head of IMC, had led his management team to answer to the allegations against them before the House Committee. Hardly had the hearing begun than the MD, Prof. Daniel Keme Pondei, raised an objection. His objection hinged on the moral credibility and justification of the Chair of the Committee, Tunji-Ojo, to preside over a matter he had been accused on having interest in. Pondei, therefore, asked Ojo to recuse himself. Every entreaty of the members of the committee to the NDDC team fell on deaf ears. And the next move: Pondei staged a walkout with his team. In return, the lawmakers slammed a warrant of arrest on them.

Act Three, Scene One, Friday, July 17: More shocking revelations

Two major witnesses appeared before the House Committee on the NDDC on Friday as hearing continued. They were the Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy & Programme, Act for Positive Transformation Initiatives, Kolawole Johnson, and Nunieh. If there is anyone who had spoken so much about the alleged rot in the NDDC and relentlessly called for probe, it is Johnson. He had been everywhere firmly canvassing for probe and on Friday, he had his session with the Committee. In his presentation, he told a story of how the IMC embarked on alleged illegal spending spree. And Nunieh, who seemingly conquered every physical barrier and zoomed into the hearing from her Port Harcourt safe haven, also alleged many episodes, fingering Akpabio.

Act Three, Scene Two, Friday: House Summons

The Committee, in its ruling after the respective presentations, summoned Akpabio and Pondei to appear on Monday (tomorrow) before it and answer to the charges.

Act Four, Scene One: Where is the hope of Niger Delta?

Established in 2000, NDDC was envisaged by the government of Olusegun Obasanjo as a soothing balm to give the core nine oil rich states of Bayelsa, Abia, Imo, Ondo, Delta, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Edo and Akwa Ibom a facelift. The government of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was to later in 2007 establish the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs when militancy in the region reached its apogee to complement the developmental plan of the area. No doubt, the Niger-Delta is the cash cow of Nigeria’s economy yet poor. Very poor and unsafe for habitation. In the region, life is nightmarish. There is heavy environmental degradation and oil spillage. Aquatic life is dead. Humans literally drink their own faeces on the rivers as there is no space to dig toilets. In fact, life is just a sorry situation in the Niger Delta because the challenges are legion. Yet, 20 years after the establishment of NDDC, the future still appears dim for the people. Where is the promised hope for Niger Deltans? Isn’t it a shame on what the leaders of the area had plunged their own people into? These are the big questions on everybody’s lips as the probe continues tomorrow.

