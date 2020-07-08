Tech firm designs advanced bulk messaging platform

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

An indigenous Information Technology (IT) solution, One Number Dial, says it will introduce a free 11 months period for subscription plans to help organisations communicate to staff and clients in a cost-effective method.

The service is an extended bulk message platform which is not affected by the DND code of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC. One Number Dial says at a time government encouraged Nigerians to work from home to contain the spread of the virus, organisations need packages that will allow them to function effectively and with a relatively cheaper cost.

Product Manager of the company, Shola Kusimo said the solution suits small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Churches, Mosques and individuals.

READ ALSO: Hygeia introduces data usage through technology to improve health

He said: “The regular Bulk SMS suffers limited delivery because of DND, but our solution is bridging this gap. This product was conceptualised due to several complaints from clients about being left behind from online meetings in Organisations and churches. SMS wasn’t bi-directional and a lot of people with feature phones were always left out”

He said the solution is an incredible tool with years of research, adding that it has raised the bar in the way firms can reach out to the public and staff working remotely

For him, “One number dial is a cloud-based solution, that is in tune with the current realities and it provides a robust platform that any organisation can use to instantly call and send customised messages to many persons at the same time”.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: