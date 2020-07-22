Taraba confirms community spread of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Frowns at continuous disregard to precautionary measures

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba State technical committee on COVID-19 has said the 24 new cases of the coronavirus as announced by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in the last 24 hours resulted from community spread of the virus.

Chairman of the Committee and state Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai while addressing the press in Jalingo on Wednesday explained that the 24 new cases were contacts of those who tested positive earlier.

Vakkai, however, said the new cases were accumulated results and not recorded in a single day.

He also raised concerns over public disregard to the precautionary measures outlined to avoid the spread of the virus.

According to him, “some of the reasons for the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases is the attitude of the citizens and their non-compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines.”

He, however, called on residents of the state to quit playing with these measures, adding that the pandemic is not yet over.

He further mentioned that the state has so far tested over 500 samples since the start of the pandemic, of which only 54 positive cases were recorded.

