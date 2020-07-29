Tanker driver assistant killed in fuel station fire outbreak in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A twenty-five-year-old Petroleum Tanker driver assistant, Adamu Salisu, reportedly lost his life as a result of a fire outbreak that engulfed the Audu Manager fuel station situated at Kofar Ruwa Road in Dala Local Government Area of Kano state.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday night when the tanker was trying to offload its product at the filling station.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Sa’adu Muhammed, who confirmed the incidence, yesterday, said the fire outbreak also left two vehicles, the petrol tanker and a Sharon burnt.

According to him, “At about 10:31 pm, we received a distress call from one Bello Musa informing us that a petrol tanker was gutted by fire at a fuel station on Kofar Ruwa Road.

“We swiftly moved into action and dispatched our firemen and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.

“The tanker driver assistant, Adamu Salisu (25years old), lost his life in the fire outbreak and the corpse was conveyed to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

“The fire left two vehicles (the petrol tanker and another Sharon) burnt,” Muhammed said.

