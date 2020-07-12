Synagogue building collapse: Court fixes Sept 24 for adoption of written addresses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

The adoption and final written addresses in the trial of two engineers who built the collapsed six-storey building belonging to the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos, has been fixed for September 24, by a Lagos High court sitting in Igbosere.

The SCOAN building, which collapsed on September 12, 2014, killed no fewer than 116 persons, most of whom were South Africans.

Following the collapse, the Lagos State Government filed manslaughter charges against the two engineers – Messrs Oladele Ogundeji and Akinbela Fatiregun – who handled the building.

Ogundeji and Fatiregun, alongside their firms, Hardrock Construction and Engineering Company and Jandy Trust Limited, are facing 110 charges of manslaughter.

The government also charged the Registered Trustees of SCOAN with one count of building without approval.

The state said the defendants violated Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011 as well as Section 75 of the Urban and Regional Planning Law of Lagos State 2010.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

Adoption of final written addresses in the four-year-old trial was earlier scheduled for July 9, but it was further adjourned till September 24, 2020.

