Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu tests positive for COVID-19

Super Eagles and Bordeaux forward, Samuel Kalu has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 22-year-old forward who was stranded in Nigeria for a while due to the closure of international borders because of the global pandemic managed to find his way back to France on the 2nd of July this month.

According to a close source, he was tested for coronavirus on his arrival.

“They tested him on his arrival and he wasn’t positive, he took the train to Bordeaux the same day”

However, the club announced a positive case among the players of Girondix Bordeaux days after Kalu returned but refuse to disclose the identity of the player for medical confidentiality

The Afcon 2019 bronze winner has been in isolation since the opening of camp and might be left out of some of the club’s pre-season games.

