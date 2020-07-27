Streaming platform ‘Hissbox’ set for launch

Kindly Share This Story:

California-based serial entrepreneur, Chinecherem Eze has announced plans to launch Hissbox, an online streaming and content distribution platform primarily focused on highlighting untold, less told, or neglected stories.

This announcement is coming at a time when the demand for original content is on a surge and Chinecherem has taken on the challenge to develop a platform to change the narrative of how stories are told.

Hissbox will come with a large library of film and TV classics and a new way to discover unrivaled content. The platform will include a mix of feature films, TV shows, documentaries, talk shows, food shows, game shows, comedy skits, short films as well as the content it licenses from other networks and studios.

Other plans for the platform is to commission original contents, provide funding in form of grants to content creators, as well as collaborate and network with industry leaders, filmmakers, and relevant organizations.

“There are so many untold and neglected stories around the world and this is because there are not too many platforms willing to share these stories. I founded Hissbox to bridge this gap. We want to change the narrative and empower content creators to own their craft. The platform is for the people and by the people.” Chinecherem said.

Hissbox users will have 30-day free trial upon registration and three paid options, the basic (single) tier to watch on one screen at a time for $5.99/ month, a standard (family) tier to watch on multiple screens at a time for $7.99/ month and a premium (universal) tier to watch unlimited movies on both multiple screens and a device at a time for $59.99/ yearly. These options are all ad-free versions.

The platform will be soft-launched on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 with a one-of-a-kind Instagram live session featuring top producers, actors, content creators, and writers.

