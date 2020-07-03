Stop slowing down N-Delta projects, UNDEDSS tells NASS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, on Thursday, warned the National Assembly, NASS, to stop slowing down well-meaning programmes and projects of the Federal Government and its MDAs in the Niger Delta.

In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Uranta, UNDEDSS stated that the ongoing feud between the Labour Ministry and the National Assembly is currently threatening to stifle the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari to “create socio-economic welfare nets reaching directly to the constitutionally-recognised 774,000 local government areas of the country.

“The National Assembly is throwing all kinds of spurious spanners in the way of Mr. Buhari’s desire to be perceived as an empathetic leader, via deflating the economy, no matter for how long.

“And UNDEDSS equates this with how the same National Assembly leadership seem hell-bent on scuttling the Federal Government’s extremely vital programme designed to get COVID-19 palliatives to the Niger Delta, via the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, in these tragic times.”

UNDEDSS stated that “we see a pattern in the way Keyamo, Akpabio are facing campaigns of calumny, which pattern has been in existence since the inception of the 4th Republic.

“Every ministry, department and agency of the Federal Government has budgets held ransom, until the National Assembly leadership satisfies its selfish interests.

“If this National Assembly is allowed to continue browbeating everybody, the Niger Delta and others may soon resort to self-help, decide that it time to resort, once again, to mass action.

“We want peace, justice and equity, therefore we may need to resort to unorthodox means.”

