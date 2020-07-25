Stay mute while we clear your mess, APC tells PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Says, erstwhile ruling party now a laughing stock

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has berated the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as a result of the growing insecurity and incidences of corruption in the country, urging the opposition party to stay quiet while the president clears the 16-year rot of successive PDP administrations.

APC’s reaction was contained in a statement issued Friday evening by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena.

The ruling party also hailed the return of former House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara to its fold.

The statement reads; “The recent and unintelligible rants by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP is not unconnected to the impending mass defections set to hit the failed opposition party.

“The PDP calls for the resignation of the President. How silly! Nobody expects the PDP to provide ideas on good governance going by their inglorious past and antecedents. We only reiterate that the PDP stays quiet while the President Muhammadu Buhari administration clear the rot they foisted on the country.

“Nigeria deserves a vibrant, purposeful, and credible opposition, not the laughing stock we have been subjected to in the name of the opposition PDP. It is well within the rights of PDP members to abandon a rudderless and sinking ship for the progressive fold. Going by the popular axiom: Why fly like a hen when you can soar like an Eagle?.

“We are particularly gladdened by the return of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara to the APC.

“As we work collectively to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams, we will no doubt encounter challenges along the way. But one thing is sure. Under the focused and sincere leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, we are already delivering on key electoral promises of securing the nation, fighting corruption, and improving the economy and livelihoods”.

