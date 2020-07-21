Spurs utility man Eric Dier signs new four-year contract

Kindly Share This Story:

Eric Dier has signed a new contract to keep him at Tottenham until 2024. The versatile England international had less than a year remaining on his previous deal, but will be remaining at the Premier League club.

Dier joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and has made 239 appearances for the North London side, scoring 11 goals.

The 26-year-old is set to be available for Tottenham’s final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday after serving a four-match ban for climbing into the stands to confront a fan after an FA Cup defeat at home to Norwich City in March.

Dier has won 40 caps for his country and scored the decisive spot-kick in England’s World Cup penalty shootout victory against Colombia to seal a place in the quarter-finals in Russia two years ago.

Dier told the club’s Twitter account: “I’m really happy to stay here and commit to the journey we are on.

“It’s crazy to think I have been here for six years. I’ve enjoyed it a lot, it has been fantastic to work under the managers I was working under and now working under. I am very privileged to be at this club with this set up and this group of players. It’s a fantastic place to be.

“The club has given me so much, we’ve had some great times together and we want to have even better times. There are many things I need to achieve here before it’s over.

“I feel like I’m at the beginning of a new journey. My targets are very clear: I want to be one of the best in my position in the Premier League. I want to prove myself in this position and Tottenham is the best place for me to do that.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo double puts Juve on brink of nine in a row

“My clear objective, and the manager’s, is to win trophies with this club. When the times comes, I want to leave knowing I have done that.”

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho spoke of his hope that Dier, who was shifted back to play as a centre-half prior to his suspension, would stay on earlier this month.

Mourinho said: “My boss Mr [chairman Daniel} Levy tells me that he wants Eric to sign a new contract and Eric tells me that he’s more than happy here, more than happy with his situation, especially now that he feels we have a certain idea for him and the deal.

“And he tells me also that he wants very much to stay.

“So I hope that we can find an agreement because I’m trying to take the team in a certain direction and when I try to develop a player in the team it’s because I’m waiting for a player to stay with us.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: