Show evidence I collected contracts from NDDC, Manager dares Ojougboh

SENATOR representing Delta South senatorial district, Senator James Manager, has challenged the acting Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Cairo Ojougboh to show evidence that he is one of the lawmakers in the national assembly that received contracts from the commission.

Dr Ojougboh last Friday at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien during a courtesy call on the monarch prior to the launch of an N450million police equipment fund sponsored by the NDDC, had fingered the lawmaker among others as contract beneficiaries of the commission.

Senator Manager in a statement on Monday, in what he described as the Gospel truth, said though it may come as a surprise, he did not know of any company he owns that has ever gone into bidding of government jobs anywhere in the world.

He said: “My tenure as chairman of Niger Delta committee in the Senate effectively ended in 2015. Ever since then, I have never visited NDDC headquarters in Portharcourt or any of its branches.

“NDDC never awarded any contract to any company owned by me. Those who are alleging to defame me must be aware of the consequences.

“In the interest of the gullible innocent public, the authors led by the said Dr Cairo Ojougboh or any other person should provide among other things detailed description of the said jobs, names of companies, payments already made and to whom as well as the directors of the company as they appear in the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.”

Meanwhile the Ijaw Youth Council Leaders of Thought led by its chairman, Okporu Augustine, have applauded and commended the senate over its position on the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the NDDC.

The youths in a statement by their chairman, said: “We are in full support of the call for the dissolution of the IMC by the Senate.

“It is so unfortunate, painful and disheartening that our leaders who know the challenges faced by the Niger Delta people are the same persons enmeshed in moves geared towards siphoning the commission dry.

“While we are in full support of the forensic audit, as a matter of urgency, President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately inaugurate the already screened NDDC board while the forensic audit is going on.

“We also call on Mr President to remove the NDDC board from the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and be taken to back to the presidency.”

