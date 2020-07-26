Sen. Goje launches solar borehole projects for 12 communities in Gombe

Kindly Share This Story:

Not less than twelve communities in Akko and Yamaltu Deba local government areas of Gombe state will be benefiting from motorised solar-powered boreholes​ projects, being sponsored by Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje.

The benefiting communities include; Alkahira, Farook Quartets, Bogo BCGA, Salankiyo Kashere and Santuraki in Akko LGA, and Kwadon, Garin Foli, Sabon Garin Zambuk, Lubo, Baure and Shinga, all in Yamaltu Deba LGA.

Also read:

Speaking at the official flag-off of the projects in Gombe Central Constituency on Sunday, Sen. Goje said the projects are aimed at meeting the basic water needs of the people of the communities.

Sen. Goje who spoke through his representative, Alhaji Danjuma Babayo reiterated his commitment to the improvement of the welfare of the communities in Gombe Central Senatorial District and the state at large, through the provision of basic and social infrastructures.

He urged the benefiting communities to ensure that the projects are well maintained for the overall benefit of the people.

“Please make sure that these borehole projects are well maintained so that they will serve you and others for a long time.” He said.

While speaking on behalf of one of the benefitting communities, Chairman Farouk Quartets Development Association, Ibrahim Gwani expressed gratitude for the kind gesture, saying that it is timely and highly appreciated.

“We thank the distinguished Senator for this timely gesture. It is highly appreciated. I pray that God will grant him the zeal to keep doing more to his constituents.” He said.

Assuring that the projects will be completed in due time, the contractor promised to deliver qualitative work and that the work will be completed in one month time.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: