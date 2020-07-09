Security: Ned Nwoko meets IGP Adamu, sets to donate CCTV camera

Kindly Share This Story:

Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko, who has passion for giving back to the society today met with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in his office with his technical partner where he made his intention known to support the efforts of the Nigerian Police force in protecting life and properties with free installation of CCTV cameras in Abuja.

According to reports, Prince Ned Nwoko was also taken on a tour of the control room to have an overview of the security apparatus and effort of the police to respond to distress calls and timely intervention in curbing crimes in FCT.

The Inspector-General of Police commended the philanthropist gesture of Prince Ned Nwoko to identify with Police in providing tools to complement government efforts in combating crime and keeping people safe in Abuja.

It was also gathered that the first phase of the project will include installation of CCTV cameras across 28 locations which would be monitored from the control room at the Police Force headquarters.

Recall that Prince Ned Nwoko who is married to Nollywood Sensational actress, Regina Daniels, is the Initiator of Eradication of Malaria in Africa where he plans to fund malaria vaccine and fumigate the entire country.

VANGUARD

