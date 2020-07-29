Scott Udu donates borehole to Ughelli communities

Kindly Share This Story:

Okowa’s aide congratulates him on birthday

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta State and Ughelli North PDP Chairmanship aspirant, Olorogun Udu Omo Scott has donated boreholes to Ufuoma, Agbara, Ekiugbo and Ughelli Communities in Ughelli North as part of his birthday celebration in Delta State.

Amb Scott Udu during the commissioning In Ughelli on Monday said he single-handedly built the borehole as part of his social responsibility and in making his birthday remarkable.

He stated that as a well-meaning Deltan, the boreholes donation is part of his contribution to communities in Ughelli North, adding that there is joy in reaching out to people in need .

Meanwhile, Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Olorogun Samson Gordons Okomitie has congratulated Olorogun Udu on his birthday, commending him for the donation of water borehole to communities in Ughelli North.

“I have known Olorogun Scott Udu for over 35 years now, his kind heartedness has opened a whole lot of greatness for him.

I pray he continue in this manner so as to be a leading light to His people,” he said.

Communities leaders, who witnessed the commissioning also commended Olorogun Scott Udu for affecting Ughelli communities.

Olorogun Scott also donated food items to Orems Ophanage in Ekiugbo and Rose Ilogbos Ophanage in Ughelli as he bagged Most Outstanding Niger Delta youth philanthropist by Mr Osarodion Promise in Ughelli.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: