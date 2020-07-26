School resumption: FG, states meet next Monday to discuss modalities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – A meeting between the federal and state governments to discuss modalities for resumption of schools will hold next week Monday.

The meeting which will be presided by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, is to have all state commissioners of education in attendance.

An invitation to this effect was released Sunday night by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sony Echono.

Top on the agenda of the expected meeting, according to the invitation dispatched, are the reconsideration of new examination timetables for the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, the National Examinations Council, NECO, the National Common Entrance Examinations and BECEC.

READ ALSO: Lagos schools resume August 4

The invitation to the meeting expected to take place through zoom, read: “Invitation to a webinar consultative meeting between the FME and Hon Commissioners of Education. The PS, Federal Ministry of Education,Arc Sonny Echono, cordially invites Honourable Commissioners of education of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to a consultative meeting on the way forward towards reopening our schools.

“In particular, the agenda for a new schedule for WAEC, NECO, BECEC, the National Common entrance among other issues will be on the table.

” The meeting will hold on Monday next week at 11 am.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: