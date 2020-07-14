Breaking News
Russia detains five suspected Islamic State terrorist

Russia detains five suspected Islamic State terrorist
Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin

Russia said, on Monday, it has detained five suspected members of the Islamic State terrorist organisation in the country’s southern Rostov region.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement that it “uncovered and stopped the activities of a conspiratorial cell of supporters of Islamic State in the Rostov region, which consisted of six local residents, including citizens of one Central Asian country and Russia.

“They had been preparing attacks on police officers and planned terrorist acts at medical and educational institutions’’.

Five members of the group were detained, while their leader opened fire and blew up an improvised explosive device, killing himself, the statement said.

There were no victims among the civilian population and law enforcement officials, it added.

A home-made explosive device, automatic firearms and ammunition as well as drugs were seized during the operation, the FSB said.

Law enforcement authorities filed charges against the detainees on the grounds of plotting terrorist attacks, illegal arms trafficking and encroachment on the life of law enforcement officers, according to the statement.

