Ronaldo scores to help Juventus clinch ninth consecutive Serie A title

Ronaldo scores to help Juventus clinch ninth consecutive Serie A title
Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Lazio, on July 20, 2020 at the Allianz stadium, in Turin, northern Italy. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

Juventus clinched their ninth Serie A title in a row by defeating Sampdoria 2-0 at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Bianconeri extended their record run, which stretches back to 2011-12, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have wobbled over recent weeks, failing to wrap things up on Thursday when they went down to a 2-1 defeat at Udinese.

It meant they had only one win from five as they prepared to entertain Sampdoria, with Inter’s 3-0 victory over Genoa on Saturday having closed the gap at the summit to four points.

The Scudetto represents Sarri’s first major honour in Italian football, while at 61 he has also become the oldest coach to win Serie A.

Juve were just one point clear of Lazio prior to the shutdown in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, but four straight victories upon the resumption helped them build a commanding lead – breathing space that came in handy more recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in the triumph. He reached 50 career Serie A goals in just 61 games, while also becoming the first man to score 30 in a league campaign for Juventus since John Hansen in 1951-52.

